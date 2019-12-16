Dennis Blames Porsha’s Postpartum Depression For Infidelity: “That’s Not A Good Enough Why, But That’s The Why”

Dennis McKinley made his “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 12 debut Sunday night and it was cringe-worthy to say the least. The restauranteur made his return to the Bravo series during a therapy session with his then-estranged fiancée, Porsha Williams, following several instances of infidelity. Within the session, McKinley used Porsha’s pregnancy and subsequent bout with postpartum depression to rationalize his cheating.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” McKinley said. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

The 43-year-old went on to explain that he recognizes his actions were a terrible and selfish mistake.

“It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision,” McKinley continued. “I made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

Porsha, however, corrected him and pointed out that making the conscious decision to repeatedly cheat is hardly a mistake.

“A mistake, to me, is taking the wrong exit. You don’t make a mistake and set up with someone and cheat,” Williams said. “That’s not where he need to be in order for me to heal and move forward. He needs to be in a place in my eyes where he’s taking full accountability for his actions, period. No matter how it looks and feels. It insults me when he says mistake.”

The 38-year-old went on to say that what was even more disturbing was the fact that he was by her side, making her feel as though everything was all good when he was creeping with women behind her back.

“All the rough stuff that he said that I went through, he was literally by my side,” she said. “And that’s one of the things that was really difficult.”

“I’m terribly disappointed and I’m hurt,” she went on.

Dennis expressed that he wanted more than a co-parenting relationship from Porsha and promised that he was committed to the relationship.

“I want us to be together and that is not a co-parent situation. I apologize again,” he said. “I hope [Porsha and I] can get to a place where we start to communicate more and she can give me another chance.”

As we’ve previously reported, Porsha and Dennis have reconciled since filming and currently have their sights set on baby number two.