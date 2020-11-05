We recently told you that Lori Harvey was spotted canoodling with a possible new boyfriend in Abou “Bu” Thiam after moving on from her relationship, or situationship (or whatever) with rapper Future. However, she’s not the only one with a possible new companion.

Future has been linked to female rapper Dess Dior, who is captured in the photo above (to the left) with rapper Lil Baby’s girlfriend Jayda Cheaves, a good friend. Future and Dess were originally spotted dining together outside in late October, and though they didn’t seem like they were all over each other, The Blast reported that they were also seen hanging out at a strip club for her birthday last week. There is speculation now that he gifted her the Audemars Piguet watch she sported during her birthday celebration, as he’s been known to buy his girlfriends (sorry, lady friends) pricey diamond watches.

As for Dess, the 22-year-old was born in Savannah, Georgia and raised in St. Louis. According to an interview with Lil Miss Chit Chat, she’s been rapping for quite some time and is interested in working with the likes of Nicki Minaj.

“I’ve been rapping since I was 12,” she said. “I knew I wanted it to make it my career when I seen how my music impacted other people.”

She also models and reportedly is an entrepreneur. She has plenty going for herself, which is great. We’ll see if they’re just collaborating on music, or something else.

Future keeps a pretty lady around him (and keeps many of them impregnated). Hit the flip to learn more about the women he’s loved, been linked to and shared children with. Let’s start with India J (far left)…