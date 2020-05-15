“Just Bc I Don’t Air His Dirty Laundry Doesn’t Mean It Doesn’t Stink” Larsa Pippen Defends Herself Against Claims She Ruined Her Marriage

Sadly, the first time I heard Larsa Pippen’s name was in connection to her stepping out with rapper Future, though she was still legally married to former NBA player Scottie Pippen.

Though reports have claimed that the couple had been separated for some time and Larsa had filed for divorce in 2016, after Larsa was seen out and about with Future, Scottie officially filed for divorce. They two didn’t progress on the case and two years later, in 2018 Larsa filed, ending their 16-year marriage.

Publicly, the news didn’t paint Larsa in the best light. From the outside looking in, it seemed that her actions with Future ruined her marriage.

And apparently, people aren’t willing to let it go. Recently, Larsa Pippen posted what appeared to be an innocent selfie on her Instagram feed. But it was the caption that set people off.

Larsa wrote: “Find someone who’ll put u first.”

As a result, people hopped in her comments telling her that she had that with her husband.

“That’s what Scottie did smh.”

Another follower wrote, “To [sic] bad you didn’t put Scottie Pippen first.”

Larsa was quick to defend herself.

“Really? I did everything for him literally everything.”

And in another computer, she said, “stop tripping dude u don’t know what you’re talking about. I held him down and still do. Just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink. I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore.”

She has a point. No one can speak to what goes on in a marriage aside from the two people in it. And in 19 years, a couple with four children can experience more than enough to put stress and strain on a relationship.

According to Marie Claire, Larsa called the police on Scottie claiming that he had been verbally abusive in 2016, days before he filed for divorce.

Still, because the public didn’t know about the couple’s marital troubles, her association with Future seemed scandalous.

When Scottie filed for divorce, a rep for Larsa told E! News, that the decision to split was a mutual one.

“After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage,” a rep for the former Real Housewives of Miami star told us a statement. “Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect.

“She would like to thank everyone for their understanding and kindly ask for privacy from the media during this difficult time of transition for her family.”