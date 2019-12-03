This Throwback Clip Of Marjorie Harvey Telling Lori Harvey To Not Date Athletes Or Rappers Is Timely AF

“I got Lori Harvey on my wish list, that’s the only thing I want for Christmas.”

While Meek Mill insists he only used the Harvey heiress’ name on his hit single “Going Bad” because it rhymed, his words seemed to resonate with a lot of the industry men who have sought the 22-year-old’s attention in the past year.

Lori, the daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey, has been romantically linked to Diddy, Trey Songs and Future in the past year. As one of Hollywood’s most eligible socialites, it makes sense that Steve and Marjorie were protective over their daughter when she first started dating. Footage of Marjorie giving Lori dating advice recently re-emerged, and it couldn’t be more timely.

Back in 2015, Marjorie and Lori filmed a segment for the Steve Harvey Show where Marjorie gave her then 18-year-old some tips to navigate life on her own before she went off to school.

“I know you just started dating this year, so how are we going to handle that?” the mom of three asked.

“No athletes, no rappers, we gon go down the list,” her mom said at the time.

Lori insisted, “When it comes to dating, my mom has nothing to worry about. I got this.”

“Don’t ever try to fit in when God has clearly created you to stand out,” she continued. “Always be a lady, and always understand you are the prize. Don’t give yourself to anybody that is not going to be your husband. If they love you, if they really care about you, they’ll wait on it.”

The advice about no rappers is ironic, considering Lori was just recently linked to Future after he posted Lori on his instal-stories while the two allegedly vacationed in Abu Dhabi.

We would love to be a fly on the wall to hear how her parents feel about her current dating choices.

You can watch the clip below: