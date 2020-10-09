Lori Harvey Gets Cozy With Rumored New Beau Who Was Previously Linked To Tracee Ellis Ross, Joie Chavis

After reports surfaced in August that Lori Harvey and Future may have called it quits, it seems she’s moving on with music industry manager Abou “Bu” Thiam, Akon’s little brother.

The beauty was seen getting close with Thiam in Miami recently. Someone snapped a brief video of Thiam holding onto Harvey and shared it with The Shade Room. You can see the clip and attestation for yourself below:

Thiam is currently Kanye West’s manager, and he’s known for dating beautiful women like Harvey. He was previously linked to Joie Chavis, and that is interesting because Chavis shares a baby with Future.

Thiam also dated Tracee Ellis Ross for a few years. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, he made it clear that any woman who would come into his life would have a high bar to meet after the Blackish star.

“Yeah I was in love for sure,” he said. “Me and Tracee gon’ be lovers forever, man. You know what I’m saying? Like, I really do believe that. Me and her have this genuine, unconditional relationship. And anybody that comes in my life, like, they have to know that and vice versa with her.”

“I’m a be honest, out of all the females that I dated, and not to discredit all the other girls, because I’ve been with some good females in my life, but she has to be one of the most unconditional loving, spirited, good people,” he added.

Earlier this year he was seen commenting on a sexy photo of the actress, and the two still seem to be close (she sends him thoughtful birthday wishes every year), but they’re not romantic.

It’s unclear if Thiam and Harvey are just having fun or if they’re more than that, as the influencer keeps her options open (as she should). Still, they look pretty cozy.

Hit the flip to see more photos of Thiam and to learn more about him.

Bu, or Abou Thiam, started his career working with his brother, Akon, helping him to release his debut album and make waves in the industry.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 02: Bu Thiam attends Labor Dash Bash at Medusa on September 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)