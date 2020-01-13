Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Future On Instagram Over The Weekend

Looks like Lori Harvey decided to become Instagram official with Future for her birthday.

The Harvey heir celebrated her 23rd year over the weekend by taking a private plane to an undisclosed destination for the festivities. When the socialite arrived to her hotel, her room was decked out in candles and roses–a surprise, fans speculate, that was organized by her “Molly Percocet” beau.

Just a day later, Lori posted a lovey-dovey video to her insta-stories of the father of many affectionately kissing her on the cheek.

Looks like the two are ready to get serious! Future and Lori have been romantically tied for quite some time, but up until now, the pair have been pretty mum on the extent of their relationship. Future threw us a crumb back in November, when he uploaded a photo of Lori to his insta-stories with the words: “Flawless. Tap for details.”

Just last week, reporters caught up with Lori’s famous father, Steve Harvey, and asked how he felt about the rumors that his baby was hooking up with the Atlanta rapper.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” the talk show host remarked.

“Do you approve of Future?” the interviewer insisted.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Harvey repeated.

In 2015, Marjorie Harvey appeared on The Steve Harvey show to give her growing daughter dating advice.

“No athletes, no rappers, we gon go down the list,” Marjorie warned her daughter.

Lori assured her mom at the time, “When it comes to dating, my mom has nothing to worry about. I got this.”

“Don’t ever try to fit in when God has clearly created you to stand out,” Marjorie continued. “Always be a lady, and always understand you are the prize. Don’t give yourself to anybody that is not going to be your husband. If they love you, if they really care about you, they’ll wait on it.”

Welp, that advice went out the window.

See Internet reactions to their coupledom below: