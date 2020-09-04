Summer Walker Weighs In On Future And Eliza Reign’s Child Support Dispute, Eliza Reign Responds: “How Are You Speaking On A Situation Like Mine When Your Man Is Doing The Same?”

Future and Eliza Reign’s bitter child support feud made headlines again this week when it was reported that the co-parents finally reached a settlement. As you’ll recall, Future offered to pay $1,000 month plus health insurance while Eliza reportedly requested $53,000 per month. Quite the disparity. However, they eventually settled on $3,200 per month.

In response to reports of Eliza’s alleged $53,000 proposal, R&B singer Summer Walker took to Instagram to add her two cents to the conversation, writing:

“She wants 53 thousand a month. Women like this are so disgusting and sad. I feel so bad for this man. Where do y’all even find these types of women?”

The post was quickly removed; however, as most of us were taught in school, once you post something on the Internet, it’s never truly gone — even after you hit that delete button. Outlets, such as The Shade Room, reposted Summer’s comments and they quickly got back to Eliza, who wasted no time responding.

“First of all, Miss Galatca Wh-re, nice music, but where’s your brain at? I don’t even like going back and forth with Black women during times like these, but how are you speaking on a situation like mine when your man is doing the same if not worse than the person I’m battling in court,” Eliza wrote. “Instead of condemning me on a fake number, you should be using your platform to speak against the type of neglect of children and abuse of women. But I can’t expect much from a woman who condones their man ‘allegedly’ playing the same type of games.”

Eliza continued her message to the “Over It” singer in a follow-up Instagram Story post, writing:

“Imagine being a Black woman with a big platform built on music that is mostly celebrated and supported by Black women. Using your voice to bash another Black woman based on fake news. Instead of speaking up for Black women who are forced into situations like mine by Black men who are never held accountable. Speaking of holding Black men accountable, you lay up under a Black man who is allegedly mistreating other Black women and the children they share with him. Imagine that?”

Summer could have definitely kept her commentary to herself on this one.