Future And Eliza Reign Reach Settlement In Child Support Battle

Could it be that the ongoing child support battle between rapper Future and one of the mothers of his children Eliza Reign is coming to an end?

Probably not but the two are taking steps in the right direction.

According to a report from Baller Alert, the two parents of Reign Wilburn have reached a settlement in terms of child support. And from the looks of things it seems to favor Future more than Eliza.

The rapper suggested that he pay Reign only $1,000 a month in child support and he graciously offered to pay the health insurance costs for the two parents’ one-year-old daughter Reign Wilburn.

His proposal was rejected. And so was Reign’s $53,000 proposal.

Now, as a result of their settlement, Reign is set to receive $3,200 a month.

But this might not be the end for their court battle.

She still has the option to appeal if she’s able to provide proper income receipts.

Reign was also ordered to resubmit her financial information as they were deemed unsatisfactory. Sources claim that the two parents work to find a peaceful resolution to the matter.