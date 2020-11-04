When you think of going to therapy, you may imagine the stereotypical scene of a patient sprawled out on a couch, looking at the ceiling or playing with a stress ball while a counselor sits nearby, diligently taking notes. That’s talk therapy, and for many, it works quite well. But, not everyone responds well to the same kind of counseling. Think of those who would need counseling for communication issues, or because they struggle to be vulnerable. This type of traditional therapy setting could actually be quite intimidating for them. When someone has a physical ailment, we understand that their body may respond completely differently to one type of treatment than someone else, with the same problem, responds. So, it’s not a stretch to see why different individuals respond to different kinds of therapy.

Fortunately, there are many types of therapy that don’t involve notebooks and chatting for an hour until the little timer goes off. There are some kinds of therapy that aren’t often discussed in mainstream media. And there are some kinds that are even a bit more fringe. If you believe you or a loved one could benefit from therapy but are turned off by talk therapy, here are a few unique kinds of therapy that could be of help.

When talk therapy doesn’t work

Before diving into the non-traditional forms of therapy, it’s important to look at the signs and reasons talk therapy may not work for all. In many cases, individuals do not seek therapy until the situation has become dire. This is particularly true for those who suffer from depression. At that point, they may hope for immediate results when they’re actually in a state that will require extensive time in therapy to see results.

Sometimes it’s a matter of finding the right therapist, and patients shouldn’t hesitate to open up to their current therapist if they believe their methods are not working for them. A good therapist should gladly make a referral to a colleague. These non-traditional forms of therapy we’re about to discuss can be useful when talk therapy has failed, or as a supplemental treatment to talk therapy.