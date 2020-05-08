Indoor Gardening Is Boosting My Mental Health During Quarantine

Somewhere around day 10 of quarantine, I decided it was a good time to start the house plant collection I’ve wanted since childhood. There has always been something about a living room draped in greenery that gives me the warm fuzzies. So I hopped online and did some research on home gardening before placing an order. My items arrived within days and my plant mom journey began.

Somewhere around week two, I realized that being stuck indoors wasn’t getting to me as much as it had previously. I was noticeably happier and not frustrated as easily by the challenges of being quarantined with a toddler. I looked forward to tending to them each day. It was as though I finally had something that I was doing for myself and myself alone and that made me happy. After reading a few articles on the subject, I realized that my improved mood was much deeper than my excitement over a new hobby. Science was at play. Here’s what I learned about how indoor gardening can give your mental health a boost:

House plants reduce stress

A study published in the Journal of Psychological Anthropology suggests that interactions with plants “may reduce psychological and physiological stress by suppressing autonomic nervous system activity in young adults.”

House plants help to soothe depression and anxiety

According to The Guardian, many mental healthcare providers prescribe gardening to patients who suffer from depression and anxiety. Researchers at Bristol University and University College London found that a “friendly” bacteria found in soil affects the brain in a manner similar to antidepressants.

“These studies help us understand how the body communicates with the brain,” said the study’s lead author Dr. Chris Lowry from Bristol University. “They also leave us wondering if we shouldn’t all be spending more time playing in the dirt.”

House plants purify the air

According to research conducted by NASA, house plants can remove up to 87 percent of air toxins within a 24-hour span. Plants give off a water vapor that pulls contaminated around down to the area around a plant’s roots. From there, it is converted into food for the plant.

House plants increase productivity

As a result of COVID-19, many of us have been forced to work from home, which can result in productivity issues for those who thrive in a more collaborative, social environment. A 2014 study found that plants can increase productivity by up to 15 percent.

“Our research suggests that investing in landscaping the office with plants will pay off through an increase in office workers’ quality of life and productivity,” said the study’s lead researcher Marlon Nieuwenhuis of Cardiff University’s School of Psychology. “Although previous laboratory research pointed in this direction, our research is, to our knowledge, the first to examine this in real offices, showing benefits over the long term. It directly challenges the widely accepted business philosophy that a lean office with clean desks is more productive.”

Tending to plants is therapeutic

A study published in the British Journal of Occupational Therapy suggests that caring for plants has a general calming effect and a positive effect on mental health. Additionally, according to Healthline, caring for plants has been proven to boost compassion and improve relationships.

Improved living environment

Let’s be honest, we’re all ready to get back outdoors and return to business as usual, but we don’t know exactly how much longer we’ll be forced to quarantine. And since we’re forced to be indoors, we may as well make our homes an environment in which we enjoy spending time. Plants help to beautify the environment and we, as humans, are generally happier when we’re in more attractive settings.