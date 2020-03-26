Medical personnel across America are working tirelessly to care for patients and return them to their families happy and whole. As they continue to risk their lives for us as the coronavirus spreads, there are small ways that we can take care of them. Here are 10 ways to say “thank you” to the healthcare workers in your life and community.

Stay home

As the nation’s healthcare workers work long hours to treat COVID-19 patients, one of the biggest ways that we can do our part is to stay home and practice social distancing in an effort to minimize the spread of coronavirus. By staying in, we can help to reduce the number of positive cases, thus slowing the spread of this illness and minimizing the chances of hospitals becoming overrun with patients.