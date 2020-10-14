15 Apps That Help You Save And Grow Your Money

Saving and growing money happens on multiple levels. Depending on where you are in your financial journey, you may be prioritizing putting money aside, and relying on small, daily choices to add up to significant numbers. Or, you may already have that on lockdown, and be ready to invest. Either one is fine. And so is everything in between. The help of a financial advisor can be beneficial for many individuals, regardless of age or income level. However, you still need to be doing your part to give that financial advisor something to work with and a lot of that starts with small steps.

Luckily, we have the power of technology to help us get organized and strategize. There are many apps today that let you gain a better understanding of your spending habits, as well as find natural ways to help you grow your money, without making many changes to your quality of life. Then there are apps for the novice investor who doesn’t have the large amount required to open a savings account or begin working with a wealth management company, but you still deserve to put your money to work for you. No matter where you are in your journey, you may find an app on this list that will help you save and grow your money.

Truebill

Truebill addresses one major problem almost everyone deals with, but feels powerless about: what happens when your Internet or cable goes out for a long period of time? You just…wait. The company reports there is an outage in the area, and that’s it. But, shouldn’t you be compensated when that happens? You’re paying for a service that you aren’t getting. Truebill looks for outages on your systems and alerts you to them, so you can ask for the appropriate refunds. It also monitors your subscriptions, helping you decide which ones to eliminate or downgrade, based on your usage.