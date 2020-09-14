Daily Self-Care Practices For Every Moon Sign

Forty-two percent of American adults believe that spiritual energy can be found in physical things. You see this emerging in many ways, like the popularity of Marie Kondo’s book “The Joy of Tidying Up.” Kondo has people thank items before giving them away, or hold them, to see how the objects make them feel. You can also see the prevailing idea that inanimate objects and space hold energy from the popularity of feng shui, and the belief that the items you keep in your home, and where exactly you place them, can impact the course of your life.

Astrology followers should also pay attention to the way the things and places with which they interact impact their emotions. Each respective sign can have a very different reaction to the same environment, so learning to curate the things you do, and the things you touch, to best suit the needs of your sign, is important. It could be more important than ever right now during the pandemic when people can’t rely on their usual comforts. If the practices that uplifted you before involved leaving the house or large groups of people, you have to get creative now. We spoke with Adama Sesay, founder, and astrologist at Lilith Astrology, about daily practices each sign should be practicing right now. Find daily tips from Sesay on Twitter @13LilithAstro and Instagram @lilithastrology.

Know where to look

You have both a sun and a moon sign, and Sesay says, “When handling social distancing, look at your moon sign. Understand what position your moon is in. That is going to help you heal and nurture your inner world. The moon is who you are when you’re at home and with family members or with a partner.”