Stay-at-home orders are being lifted and social distancing protocol is being loosened. Stores are opening. Parks are opening. Restaurants are opening. But we are in this weird gray zone in which no official party has said, “It is perfectly safe to resume your usual activities and the risk of infection is zero – the virus has been eliminated.” There’s no vaccine. There’s no cure. We’re reopening because the effects of staying closed much longer might have been worse for our country than the effects of opening will be. But it’s very much an every man for himself scenario. The risk is still very much there, we’ve just been given the freedom to take that risk, and choose how and when we take precautions to minimize it. Some individuals see the country opening up as a sign that it’s all good. If you aren’t one of those people, but you live with one, you could find yourself in a very tense situation. Everything your partner does affects you right now. If he goes out, it’s as if you’ve gone out, too. He can bring the virus back into the home. And your efforts to stay home feel pointless if your partner is making no such effort. But these divisions of opinions are happening. Here is what it’s like when you and your partner disagree on social distancing.

He’ll push to have people over

He will want to have people over in a “safe size” group. He’ll be itching to socialize now. But you do not want people touching the surfaces in your home, and potentially bringing the virus inside. He insists that it’s safer to see people this way than to meet in a public space where there could be more germs. But you think this is the worst idea – potentially bringing the virus right into your home.