Even though the country is opening back up, a lot of us are still choosing to mostly stay at home. Just because you can technically dine in at many restaurants now and return to having a drink at your favorite bars, doesn’t mean that safety precautions should just go out the window. The way some of us are staying safe may just be to still stay home. But you want to remain productive, and you want to feel like something good comes out of this time. You’ve already made every single recipe you could find online and fixed that creaky door and exhausted the at-home workout videos online. Maybe it’s time to give your house some TLC in a real way. In fact, it could be good for your relationship with your home right now to stop seeing it as a quarantine zone and start seeing it as, well, a home again. You know how you probably need a haircut, a spa day, and a mani/pedi real bad right now? Your home probably needs whatever the equivalent of that is for a house. Loving your home and working on it has a way of uplifting your spirits. So stop just trudging around in it, eating on the floor and sleeping in an unmade bed. Show it some love. Here are uplifting DIY home projects you can do.

Elevate your bathroom space

Your bathroom doesn’t just have to be a place where you stash razors, body wash, and toothpaste. It can also be a sanctuary. Think of what makes a great hotel or spa bathroom so special: those little details. Add some candles. Some fresh lavender in a vase. Maybe a rolling cart with some magazines and books on it. Perhaps a nice portable caddy for your bathtub, where you can put a glass of wine while you relax.