Online Dating Trends During The Pandemic

If you’re in your thirties you probably remember being in your early twenties and believing online dating was mostly for divorced individuals and anyone over the age of 45. A decade ago, twenty-somethings met in person — at bars, on college campuses, jobs. In fact, if you had one friend in her twenties, a decade ago, who was online dating, you might have found that odd.

Now, twenty-somethings are leading the charge in online dating. In fact, a lot has changed in the online dating world, as proven by our chat with Dana Balch over at Tinder. She gave us some interesting insight on how things are evolving in the world of finding love on an app.

More than half are very young

How young? Tinder states that over half of their members are Gen Z, meaning ages 18 to 25. With that in mind, it’s especially important that users know how to stay safe when online dating. It’s important for app users of any age, of course, but 18-year-olds are so fresh to the online dating game, and can easily be targets for predators. So if you’re young and new to the apps, follow these tips to stay safe.