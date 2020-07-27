House Democrats To Rename Voting Rights Bill After The Late John Lewis

House Democrats will enact steps to rename a voter rights bill after the late, great Rep. John Lewis. The civil rights leader and congressman dedicated his life to securing voting rights for Black people and the underserved, where he was often beaten and brutalized in his efforts.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, House Majority-Whip, and the third-ranking Democrat in Congress, is expected to submit the request on Monday.

“Congressman Clyburn is offering legislation to rename H.R. 4 The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act tomorrow. The name change is expected to pass by unanimous consent,” Clyburn’s spokeswoman, Hope Derrick, said in a Sunday statement obtained by CNN.

The House passed the measure in December with a vote of 228-187, which if passed would restore a key portion of the historic Voting Rights Act that was struck down in 2013 by the Supreme Court. The bill has stalled in the Senate with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to take up a vote for the legislation.

The late congressman who died earlier this month at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda after his body was taken to his beloved home state of Alabama, where he crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the last time.

According to The New York Times, Lewis is the first Black legislator to lie in the state at the Capitol Rotunda, where his colleagues and members of the public will be allowed to visit. Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to pay their respects. Trump will not attend, the Times reports.

Lewis was infamously beaten during a 1965 March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, organized to protest the disenfranchisement of Black voters in the south. Lewis was also an influential leader in SNCC, a student led movement that organized sit-ins, voter registration drives and protests. The work of his colleagues along with other powerful civil rights activists like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helped to ensure the signage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Lewis’ family, staff and the local community gathered to honor him with services in Troy, Selma and Montgomery, Alabama. After Washington, D.C., Lewis’ body will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, where he will lie in state, before the final service on Thursday, July 30.

Lewis served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives serving the 5th Congressional District of Georgia.