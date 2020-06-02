12 Black Women-Owned Skincare Brands To Support Right Now

In times of civil unrest like we’re currently experiencing, it’s easy to feel frustrated or even guilty if you’re not on the frontlines protesting like many in the Black community. It’s important to know, however, that taking to the streets is just one of many forms of protesting the oppressive system of racial injustice we’re taking a stand against. And as was demonstrated by the infiltration of several luxury brands and million- and billion-dollar businesses over the past few days, nothing speaks louder than money.

In times like these, it’s important to both withhold your dollars from businesses that have shown they don’t care about the Black plight in America and to support those that do. Even more pertinent is the need to support Black businesses, many of whom were already struggling or shuttered in the wake of Covid-19, and who may be attempting to rebuild in the midst of businesses around them literally being burned to the ground. So this week we’ll be focusing specifically on Black-owned brands you can turn to in order to take care of your personal grooming needs right now. Up first are skincare brands.

Formally known as OUI Shave, Founder Karen Young changed the name of the brand as she realized with it came a bigger mission: The reConstitution of Beauty. As she explains on the site, “We believe beauty shouldn’t come at the expense of our psyche. Rather than pursuing flawlessness, we aim to build efficacious products, designed thoughtfully, that help you feel great in the skin you’re already in.” With a focus like that, you can feel good about addressing your shaving needs with products from a brand that sees you and celebrates who you are.