16 Black Women-Owned Health And Wellness Brands To Support Right Now

As the saying goes, you have nothing if you don’t have your health. And even as we take many places in the fight for our lives that’s happening across the nation right now, it’s still important to take care of our bodies. Thankfully, we can do both at once by harnessing our buying power to purchase our wellness needs from Black-owned businesses. So, in continuing our Buy Black personal care series, here are 15 Black women-owned health and wellness brands.

We all know the health industry has notoriously been white and thin, but Co-Founder and CEO Trinity Mouzan Wofford started Golde with Issey Kobori in 2017 “with the mission of bringing good vibes to the wellness industry” and providing superfood for every body. The independent, Brooklyn-born brand sells lattes mixed with ingredients like matcha and turmeric as well as masks made up greens and lucuma.