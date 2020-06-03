33 Black Women-Owned Haircare Brands To Support Right Now

If “I’ll do it myself” was a person it would be a Black woman. When the haircare industry couldn’t keep up with the natural hair movement and failed to create products that encouraged us to embrace our textures rather than change them, Black women created their own. And we still are.

As we navigate our current climate of unrest and fight for our freedom in more ways than one, the power of the dollar speaks volumes. We already know our buying power as a community, and now it’s time to show them. So, in continuing our series on Black-owned personal care brands, here are 33 haircare brands owned by Black women to support right now.

We all know detangling is not only a hassle, it can also be harmful to our hair if we don’t go about it the right way. That’s why celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood created Brush With The Best, a detangling brush that works on kinky, curly, wavy and straight hair to put an end to knots, tangles, and excess shedding.