10 Black Women-Owned Press-On Nail Brands To Support Right Now

With the current uprisings going on around the country, your nails are likely nowhere near as top of mind as they were when states began opening up salons after two months of Covid-19 lockdowns. Still, Black women, we know we like our nails. And as we look for ways to support the current resistance movement, buying Black is one of the quickest and easiest ways to show support for our community and stand in opposition of racist, capitalistic oppressors. So, in continuing our listings of Black-owned personal grooming brands to support at this time, here are 10 Black women-owned press-on nail brands to patronize.

See 12 Black women-owned Skincare brands to support here.

You’ve Been Jeweled promises quality, one-of-a-kind designs, and as you can see from the set above it delivers. Custom handmade press-ons with beautiful detailing in a variety of shades are what you can expect from this on-trend brand.