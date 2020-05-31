Chrissy Teigen Using $200,000 To Bail Out Protesters

Protests have been turning violent across the country due to outrage over George Floyd’s killing by ex-police officer Derek Chauvin and many have been getting arrested. One night of protesting in Brooklyn, NY led to over 200 people being arrested alone. After getting fired up by a tweet by Donald Trump, Chrissy Teigen decided to take action on behalf of those protesters behind bars.

“The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd,” Trump tweeted about protesters that pulled up the White House. “They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

After Trump tweeted about having a “MAGA night” at the White House, the mother of two decided to help those who got slaps on the wrists during demonstrations.

“In celebration of whatever the f–k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of [protesters] across the country,” she tweeted initially.

She then upped it after someone called them “rioters and criminals.” She snapped back on Twitter and said she donating $200,000 towards their bail.

“Ooo they might need more then. Make it $200,000,” she said.

According to the Associated Press, 1,669 people in 22 U.S. cities have been arrested since Thursday (May 28). There have also been shootings in Indianapolis and Minneapolis, the city where Floyd died. Mayhem ignited in cities across America after a video of Chauvin kneeling into Floyd’s neck during an arrest for nearly nine minutes went viral on social media. After five minutes, the 46-year-old man became unresponsive but Chauvin didn’t budge. He was fired from the police force a few days after the incident and later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin’s wife also announced that she was filing for divorce.