13 Brands That Openly Took A Stand For Black Lives This Weekend

While protestors took to streets this weekend in cities across the country demanding our nation understand one simple thing — Black Lives Matter — a number of businesses stepped up in solidarity with their consumers’ plight.

So often, Black civil rights organizations speak on the importance of allyship, while Fortune 500 companies and major businesses shy away from acknowledging the disenfranchisement of minorities for fear of “getting political.” During the past few days, however, the stakes have risen as we protest the recent murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Auhmad Arbery; the decades-long murders of Black and brown women; and 400-plus years of mistreatment as citizens of the United States of America. In response, many major companies have unapologetically declared their solidarity with our fight and some even pledged dollars to a number of funds to aid our fight for justice. Here are 13 of them.

Reebok

While many brands attempted support of an anonymous “you” in their social postings over the weekend, Reebok made it clear that the Black community not only built their brand but built this nation and that is why they stand with us.