29 Black Women-Owned Candle Companies To Support Right Now

In times like these, it’s essential to make our homes a haven for peace and rest, though we know not even being in the privacy of our residence can shield us from police brutality. Still, as you look for ways to unwind and attempt to alleviate some of the stress the past two weeks have put on you, lighting candles may be just the relaxing ritual you need. So, in continuing our series of Black-owned personal care brands to support, here are 29 Black women-owned candle companies.

Speech-language pathologist Bianca Germain started this candle brand in 2017 as a way to put more life back into work-life balance. As the website states, “We brew in small batches, pour from the heart and pride ourselves on igniting the mood.” Scent Germain is also lending a strong hand to the current anti-police brutality movement, offering to send cards to the Kentucky attorney general on people’s behalf for the #BirthdayforBreonna initiative.