A House Divided?: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Daughter Arrested For Protesting Hours After He Sided With Violent Officers

There may be a strong difference of opinions between New York City’s First Family.

On Sunday the New York Post reported Chiara de Blasio, the oldest child and only daughter of Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested among demonstrators who have taken to the streets to protest the ongoing, unjust killings of unarmed Black men and women in America.

Chiara, 25, was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. and was charged with unlawful assembly. During her arrest, she reportedly gave officers the address to Gracie Mansion, known as the home of New York City’s past and present mayors.

She was later released and given a summons according to the Post. De Blasio has not yet made an official comment regarding her arrest. According to the Associated Press, Chiara was one of 4,000 demonstrators taken into custody nationwide as the screech turns to fever pitch for justice and for action.

Mayor De Blasio was reportedly unaware of his daughter’s arrest, which took place during a late news conference where he urged protesters to return home.

De Blasio took heat early Sunday afternoon after he condemned protesters instead of officers who were shown inciting violence among the crowds, including a disturbing video of a NYPD SUV attempting to ram into a crowd of protesters in New York City.

“Look, I’ve seen that video, and I’ve obviously heard about a number of other instances – it’s inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers,” De Blasio said.

“I didn’t like what I saw one bit. I never want to see something like that,” he said in a later conversation, where he changed his tone. “I don’t want to see anything like that again. We need to do a full investigation and look at the actions of those officers and see what was done, why it was done, how it could’ve been done differently.”

“But I also want to emphasize that situation was created by a group of protesters blocking and surrounding a police vehicle, a tactic that we had seen before in the last few days, a tactic that can be very very dangerous to everyone involved. And we’ve seen direct attacks on police officers, including in their vehicles.”

During his first mayoral campaign De Blasio and his family represented an imagery of the American family which has long existed, but rarely made its way into the public’s eye on a political platform.

De Blasio, a white man who fathered two children with First Lady Chirlaine McCray, who is also a Black woman, has publicly acknowledged that his children face different challenges than him and their peers because of their race.

However, De Blasio has also failed to take swift action on a variety of incidents, in particular the firing of Daniel Pantaleo, the officer who strangled Eric Garner in 2014. In a May 28, tweet he was taken to task after voicing support for George Floyd’s family, calling for his killer’s arrest. Social media users asked him to reckon with that very fact that Garner was killed in a very similar fashion on land under his jurisdiction.

De Blasio and his daughter obviously have fundamental differences regarding how each one sees a way forward when these injustices keep taking place. And while there is a large focus on arrests and the destruction of property around these demonstrations, many groups are also marching peacefully without provocation and have received very little news coverage.

Wherever you stand on the issue, it is imperative to remember that defending property over a life is another missed opportunity to deflect in regards to what is happening in America on a daily basis.