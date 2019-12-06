Fly And Formal: The Best Red Carpet Braid Moments Of 2019

December 6, 2019  |  
By Sarah Tulloch
1 of 15

As the year comes closer to its end, it’s important to look back at the incredible ways Black women have slayed this year, and that even includes in the way they wore their hair in 2019. As more braids are worn on the red carpet, they grow and evolve, letting the public know they can be elegant, funky, fun, decorative, innovative, and yes, formal. Check out 15 of the best red carpet braid moments of 2019.

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards

Bad Gyal RiRi wore her hair braided with an intricate side part that allowed her braids to cascade down her shoulders. And while there were no accessories on the hair, her baby hairs, which framed her face before being tied into braids, certainly jazzed things up. It was a stunning look to match her gorgeous Fenty minidress.

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Danai Gurira at the Vanity Oscar Party

Black Panther star Danai Gurira wore her hair in a braided blunt bob, creating a very strong and chic look, perhaps to match the strength of her character Okoye. Who are we kidding? She probably just wanted to bring some extra power to her crispy white power suit. 

 

CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Yara Shahidi at the CFDA Awards

Yara‘s hairstyle was definitely an eye-catcher! Her hair looked like a sculpture, with the braids looping around her bun in mid-air.

House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Kelis at the House of Uoma Launch

Kelis‘s multi-color braids were perfect for the House of Uoma beauty launch. How many colors could you see yourself wearing at once?

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Beyoncé at the Premiere of The Lion King 

Beyoncé‘s The Lion King premiere braids were filled with fun patterns like loops, waves and beautiful flecks of blonde that made them stand out — even against this stylish Alexander McQueen ensemble.

Lupita Nyong'o wearing dress by Eki Orleans attends premiere...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o at the Little Monster’s Premiere 

Lupita is known for being able to rock any hairstyle and this look was no exception. She gathered all her braids and wrapped them around her head for a perfectly effortless updo reminiscent of a ’90s French roll. 

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 10, 2019

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Justine Skye in Midtown Manhattan 

Justine Skye‘s longer than waist-length cornrows are a must-have, whether you’re wearing a chic patchwork trench while stuntin’ in front of paparazzi or just trying something different for the new year.

Black Girls Rock 2019 Hosted By Niecy Nash - Red Carpet

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Issa Rae at Black Girls Rock! 

We’re rooting for Issa Rae! Who else do you know who rocks a braided updo better than this star does?

Premiere Party For Justin Roberts' New Music Video "Way Too Much"

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Jordyn Woods at the Premiere Party for Justin Robert’s “Way Too Much” Music Video

This year’s newest IT girl has done it again. Jordyn wore her braids with a cheetah print scrunchie at the top of her head. The braids left out at the ends created cool beachy curls.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Zoe Kravitz at the Met Gala

These crisp cornrows let everyone know Zoe Kravitz came to slay! Even a simple style like this one can make a huge statement, especially at a fancy schmancy event like the Met Gala.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Gabrielle Union at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 

C’mon middle part! Gabrielle Union‘s super long box braids are definitely something you should try as the cold weather gets chillier. They’re so easy but manage to have a luxe look. 

LA Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Angel Has Fallen" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith at the Premiere of Angels Have Fallen

When all else fails, be bold. Jada Pinkett Smith wore long blonde braids tied into a bun with the sides of her head shaved. It might not be your first choice for your next ‘do, but it works!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AFI-FESTIVAL-QUEEN

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Janelle Monáe at the Premiere of Queen & Slim

Janelle Monáe wore her long cornrows with what appear to be criss-crossed white hair ties. In case you forgot, Monáe is the queen of accessorizing her ‘dos. 

LACMA Art + Film Gala

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Amandla Stenberg at the LACMA Art + Film Gala

Nobody had more fun with colorful braids and baby hairs this year than actress Amandla Stenberg. Special shout-out to the blunt edges that help the color pop in different shades of blue.

Kiki Layne attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Kiki Layne at the LACMA Art + Film Gala

Actress Kiki Layne decided to show out at the same event as Stenberg, taking her faux locs to the next level with this ornate updo. Okay, so ornate is an understatement. Whatever you would call it, it’s fantastic!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN