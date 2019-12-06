Fly And Formal: The Best Red Carpet Braid Moments Of 2019

1 of 15

As the year comes closer to its end, it’s important to look back at the incredible ways Black women have slayed this year, and that even includes in the way they wore their hair in 2019. As more braids are worn on the red carpet, they grow and evolve, letting the public know they can be elegant, funky, fun, decorative, innovative, and yes, formal. Check out 15 of the best red carpet braid moments of 2019. Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards Bad Gyal RiRi wore her hair braided with an intricate side part that allowed her braids to cascade down her shoulders. And while there were no accessories on the hair, her baby hairs, which framed her face before being tied into braids, certainly jazzed things up. It was a stunning look to match her gorgeous Fenty minidress.

Danai Gurira at the Vanity Oscar Party Black Panther star Danai Gurira wore her hair in a braided blunt bob, creating a very strong and chic look, perhaps to match the strength of her character Okoye. Who are we kidding? She probably just wanted to bring some extra power to her crispy white power suit.

Yara Shahidi at the CFDA Awards Yara‘s hairstyle was definitely an eye-catcher! Her hair looked like a sculpture, with the braids looping around her bun in mid-air.

Kelis at the House of Uoma Launch Kelis‘s multi-color braids were perfect for the House of Uoma beauty launch. How many colors could you see yourself wearing at once?

Beyoncé at the Premiere of The Lion King Beyoncé‘s The Lion King premiere braids were filled with fun patterns like loops, waves and beautiful flecks of blonde that made them stand out — even against this stylish Alexander McQueen ensemble.

Lupita Nyong’o at the Little Monster’s Premiere Lupita is known for being able to rock any hairstyle and this look was no exception. She gathered all her braids and wrapped them around her head for a perfectly effortless updo reminiscent of a ’90s French roll.

Justine Skye in Midtown Manhattan Justine Skye‘s longer than waist-length cornrows are a must-have, whether you’re wearing a chic patchwork trench while stuntin’ in front of paparazzi or just trying something different for the new year.

Issa Rae at Black Girls Rock! We’re rooting for Issa Rae! Who else do you know who rocks a braided updo better than this star does?

Jordyn Woods at the Premiere Party for Justin Robert’s “Way Too Much” Music Video This year’s newest IT girl has done it again. Jordyn wore her braids with a cheetah print scrunchie at the top of her head. The braids left out at the ends created cool beachy curls.

Zoe Kravitz at the Met Gala These crisp cornrows let everyone know Zoe Kravitz came to slay! Even a simple style like this one can make a huge statement, especially at a fancy schmancy event like the Met Gala.

Gabrielle Union at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards C’mon middle part! Gabrielle Union‘s super long box braids are definitely something you should try as the cold weather gets chillier. They’re so easy but manage to have a luxe look.

Jada Pinkett Smith at the Premiere of Angels Have Fallen When all else fails, be bold. Jada Pinkett Smith wore long blonde braids tied into a bun with the sides of her head shaved. It might not be your first choice for your next ‘do, but it works!

Janelle Monáe at the Premiere of Queen & Slim Janelle Monáe wore her long cornrows with what appear to be criss-crossed white hair ties. In case you forgot, Monáe is the queen of accessorizing her ‘dos.

Amandla Stenberg at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Nobody had more fun with colorful braids and baby hairs this year than actress Amandla Stenberg. Special shout-out to the blunt edges that help the color pop in different shades of blue.