Gabrielle Union Had A “Candid & Productive” Meeting With NBC Execs After Being Fired From ‘AGT’

After Gabrielle Union was relieved of her host duties on “America’s Got Talent,” many celebrities rushed to the actress’ defense on social media amid claims that there was discrimination involved in her firing.

A Variety report said that Gabby lost her job after trying to escalate a racially insensitive joke to HR. She also allegedly received feedback that her hairstyles were “too black.”

As news spread of the alleged prejudice, NBC released this statement on the controversy:

“‘America’s Got Talent’ has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” NBC and series producer said in a statement “The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

But the backlash eventually forced a sit-down conversation between Gabrielle Union and NBC. The network said they held a five-hour meeting with the 47-year-old and they called the resolution “productive.”

“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” said the network yesterday regarding the “toxic work culture claims.”

“While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution,” NBC added.

Union also spoke out about the meeting, saying she was able to express her “unfiltered truth.”

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change,” Union wrote.

TimesUp! is the latest organization to weigh in on the situation. Tina Tchen, the chief executive of the advocate group, said in a statement earlier this week:

“Not only did Union reportedly endure and witness racist and inappropriate behavior — including racially insensitive comments and excessive criticism about her physical appearance — but it also appears she was punished for speaking out: The company labeled her as ‘difficult’ before ousting her from the show altogether.”

Hopefully Gabrielle receives the justice she deserves.