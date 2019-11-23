Janelle Monae To Star In ‘Antebellum’ Thriller

Janelle Monae’s film credits are continuing to grow each year. While her latest flick, Harriet, is in theaters, a trailer for her next film, Antebellum, had been released.

Monae plays an author named Veronica Henley who “finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.” The trailer is mysterious and leaves us wondering how Henley went from living a normal life in the 21st century to being a slave on a plantation in the antebellum south.

The thriller is a product of producers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, who are responsible for Us and Get Out , so we can expect many plot turns and much suspense. Antebellum also stars Gabourey Sidibe, Kiersey Clemons, Marque Richardson and more.

Antebellum will hit theaters April 24th, 2020. Take a look at the trailer below.