Author Latoya Nicole Releases Holiday Coloring Book ‘Holiday Slay’ For Black Women

Holidays is the time for giving but most of us don’t give back to ourselves. We are focused on buying the best gift for our loved one but what about ourselves? Thankfully, author Latoya Nicole is back with another coloring book titled Holiday Slay. For under $10, you can add this to your self-care routine.

“Coloring is therapeutic as it allows us to switch our brains off from other thoughts and focus and concentrate only on the moment which can help us relax and decrease stress.” Latoya Nicole said in a statement. “The holidays are a busy time of year for most adults as we have now turned into Santa. It’s important to be able to see ourselves and to be represented. Although traditionally Mrs. Claus is like the “Secret Santa,” this season she’s riding along with Santa and enjoying a couple of gifts along the journey.”

Holiday Slay is the latest addition to Latoya Nicole’s collection of adult coloring books focused on the black woman’s experience. The Alma Mater coloring book is full images at women at HBCUs while 80’s Ladies features fashion trends that black women used to rock back in the 80’s and 90’s. Her first coloring book, “24 Shades of Business,” shows black women in various professions. Any one of these coloring books would be a great de-stresser and stocking stuffer.

Holiday Slay can be bought on Amazon.