From Controversy To A Come Up: 10 Things Jordyn Woods Has To Be Thankful For This Holiday

Jordyn Woods has had an incredible comeback after quite the tumultuous year. She started 2019 as Kylie Jenner’s BFF and was working within the Kardashian-Jenner influencer industry. All that changed after she was publicly accused of coming on to Khloe Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby father Tristan Thompson. The Kardashian-Jenner family tried everything in their power to take her down, but it seems that being separated from that family was the best thing that could have happened to her. Despite the scandal and the slander, like the Kardashians claiming they gave Woods all the money she needed to support her family by being associated with them, she has had an amazing year. Let’s look back on just a few things she has to be grateful for ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Red Table Talk Woods joined Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook show Red Table Talk in order to clear her name. There, she was able to share her side of the story, admitting that, in hindsight, she probably shouldn’t have been in that situation with Thompson, but was not the initiator of anything that happened between them. She said that Thompson kissed her on the way out the door after a get-together at his home while both inebriated. The interview garnered her a surprising amount of support, and the ability to create a new name for herself outside of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Social Media Cleanse and Rebirth View this post on Instagram If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday💕 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Mar 8, 2019 at 3:58pm PST When the scandal hit the press, Woods took a break from social media. Then, about a week after the Red Table Talk episode aired, she posted a simple selfie with the uplifting caption, “If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday💕” And with that, the influencer’s new brand was born.

Hip Hop Squares Our girl Jordyn (@jordynwoods) has expensive taste & a wealth of knowledge…💎💍 See MORE during a special #VMAs edition of #HipHopSquares when 2 NEW episodes drop TOMORROW starting at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/P4wSMQKhZt — Hip Hop Squares (@HipHopSquares) August 19, 2019 Woods then stepped out on her own by doing an episode of Hip Hop Squares on VH1 during the summer. She sat among celebrities such as Rick Ross, Tamar Braxton, and Michael Blackson and fit right in.

Easilock Hair Collaboration View this post on Instagram 😚 who doesn’t love a good ponytail @easilockshair A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Oct 16, 2019 at 12:27pm PDT Out here collecting checks, Woods dropped her Easilock Hair collaboration in October. The hair is available in three styles: clip-on bangs, a ponytail and U-shaped extensions. The hair comes in 17 different shades so you should definitely be able to find a match. Woods is also the first Black woman to be the face of a collection for the UK extension brand. We stan.

She Made a Friend in Megan Thee Stallion View this post on Instagram Choose your fighter A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Oct 31, 2019 at 12:53am PDT Name a better duo. I’ll wait! Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion are friends and we love it. They celebrated Halloween together as Mortal Kombat fighters with a couple of friends and it looks like they had a great time partying and linking up.