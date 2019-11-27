From Controversy To A Come Up: 10 Things Jordyn Woods Has To Be Thankful For This Holiday

November 27, 2019  |  
By Sarah Tulloch
1 of 10

‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ Premiere

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Jordyn Woods has had an incredible comeback after quite the tumultuous year. She started 2019 as Kylie Jenner’s BFF and was working within the Kardashian-Jenner influencer industry. All that changed after she was publicly accused of coming on to Khloe Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby father Tristan Thompson. The Kardashian-Jenner family tried everything in their power to take her down, but it seems that being separated from that family was the best thing that could have happened to her. Despite the scandal and the slander, like the Kardashians claiming they gave Woods all the money she needed to support her family by being associated with them, she has had an amazing year. Let’s look back on just a few things she has to be grateful for ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

 

Red Table Talk

Woods joined Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook show Red Table Talk in order to clear her name. There, she was able to share her side of the story, admitting that, in hindsight, she probably shouldn’t have been in that situation with Thompson, but was not the initiator of anything that happened between them. She said that Thompson kissed her on the way out the door after a get-together at his home while both inebriated. The interview garnered her a surprising amount of support, and the ability to create a new name for herself outside of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Social Media Cleanse and Rebirth

When the scandal hit the press, Woods took a break from social media. Then, about a week after the Red Table Talk episode aired, she posted a simple selfie with the uplifting caption, “If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday💕”

And with that, the influencer’s new brand was born.

Cosmopolitan UK Shoot

Woods graced the cover of Cosmopolitan UK’s September issue. We have a feeling it will be the first of many cover shoots as Woods is slowly rebranding herself as an “it” girl.

Hip Hop Squares

Woods then stepped out on her own by doing an episode of Hip Hop Squares on VH1 during the summer. She sat among celebrities such as Rick Ross, Tamar Braxton, and Michael Blackson and fit right in.

Easilock Hair Collaboration

View this post on Instagram

😚 who doesn’t love a good ponytail @easilockshair

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Out here collecting checks, Woods dropped her Easilock Hair collaboration in October. The hair is available in three styles: clip-on bangs, a ponytail and U-shaped extensions. The hair comes in 17 different shades so you should definitely be able to find a match. Woods is also the first Black woman to be the face of a collection for the UK extension brand. We stan.

She Made a Friend in Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram

Choose your fighter

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Name a better duo. I’ll wait! Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion are friends and we love it. They celebrated Halloween together as Mortal Kombat fighters with a couple of friends and it looks like they had a great time partying and linking up.

FrstPlace Fitness

You can now work out with the influencer. You can follow along with Woods as she shares her workout routine, including doing the moves she credits for getting her in the best shape of her life. Check it out and get an early start on that New Year’s resolution.

YouTube Channel Hit 100k Subscribers

Her YouTube channel has hit over 100,000 subscribers. On it, she’s been allowing her fans get to know her a little better by posting her workout routines, a Q&A with her sister, and opening up about her mental health. She recently posted a tutorial for her stunning soft glam look that’s already up to 600,000 views. She definitely has influence. Talk about a glow up!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN