From Controversy To A Come Up: 10 Things Jordyn Woods Has To Be Thankful For This Holiday
Jordyn Woods has had an incredible comeback after quite the tumultuous year. She started 2019 as Kylie Jenner’s BFF and was working within the Kardashian-Jenner influencer industry. All that changed after she was publicly accused of coming on to Khloe Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby father Tristan Thompson. The Kardashian-Jenner family tried everything in their power to take her down, but it seems that being separated from that family was the best thing that could have happened to her. Despite the scandal and the slander, like the Kardashians claiming they gave Woods all the money she needed to support her family by being associated with them, she has had an amazing year. Let’s look back on just a few things she has to be grateful for ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Red Table Talk
Woods joined Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook show Red Table Talk in order to clear her name. There, she was able to share her side of the story, admitting that, in hindsight, she probably shouldn’t have been in that situation with Thompson, but was not the initiator of anything that happened between them. She said that Thompson kissed her on the way out the door after a get-together at his home while both inebriated. The interview garnered her a surprising amount of support, and the ability to create a new name for herself outside of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Social Media Cleanse and Rebirth
When the scandal hit the press, Woods took a break from social media. Then, about a week after the Red Table Talk episode aired, she posted a simple selfie with the uplifting caption, “If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday💕”
And with that, the influencer’s new brand was born.
Cosmopolitan UK Shoot
Woods graced the cover of Cosmopolitan UK’s September issue. We have a feeling it will be the first of many cover shoots as Woods is slowly rebranding herself as an “it” girl.
Hip Hop Squares
Woods then stepped out on her own by doing an episode of Hip Hop Squares on VH1 during the summer. She sat among celebrities such as Rick Ross, Tamar Braxton, and Michael Blackson and fit right in.
Easilock Hair Collaboration
Out here collecting checks, Woods dropped her Easilock Hair collaboration in October. The hair is available in three styles: clip-on bangs, a ponytail and U-shaped extensions. The hair comes in 17 different shades so you should definitely be able to find a match. Woods is also the first Black woman to be the face of a collection for the UK extension brand. We stan.
She Made a Friend in Megan Thee Stallion
Name a better duo. I’ll wait! Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion are friends and we love it. They celebrated Halloween together as Mortal Kombat fighters with a couple of friends and it looks like they had a great time partying and linking up.
Bnd Collaboration for Fitness Bands
View this post on Instagram
Finally it’s here! My @b_ndstore collaboration is live and I could not be more excited 🍑 (Link in bio) When I tell you these changed the workout game for me, I am not kidding. Being able to get in a workout anywhere and everywhere that ACTUALLY burns makes all the difference, and I cannot wait to see you all using them! It’s time to commit to reaching your goals, you owe that to yourself. Even if you wake up 15 minutes earlier and get a banded circuit in, or just get your band out in the commercial breaks, you are doing infinitely better than not working out at all. I believe in you and that you will achieve your goals, but you have to start putting in the work, even just little by little 👏🏽 Let’s go team, we’ve got this 🙏🏼 Make sure you’re quick if you wanna get your hands on these, they’re limited editions and won’t ever come back! Thank you SO much for supporting me in this new venture, I appreciate it more than you know ♥️ #JordynWoodsXB_ND
Jordyn Woods is her name and fitness is her game. A fitness advocate, Woods has said before that the gym is her happy place. She wants to make it the same thing for other people, including by dropping a line of workout bands to help people exercise anywhere, collaborating with B_ND.
FrstPlace Fitness
You can now work out with the influencer. You can follow along with Woods as she shares her workout routine, including doing the moves she credits for getting her in the best shape of her life. Check it out and get an early start on that New Year’s resolution.
Ulta Beautyfest Appearance
View this post on Instagram
throwback to my shoot with @eylureofficial in London but in LA this weekend I’m going to celebrate by pulling up to @ultabeauty ! This weekend at Ulta isn’t just any regular weekend though😬 it’s Ulta Beauty Fest! Go get restocked on all of your lashes 🤩 At all Ultas this weekend only, here’s what’s going on: • It’s happening Saturday & Sunday, November 16-17 in all Ulta Beauty stores • Over these two days, the 1200+ stores will open one hour early for a shopping experience like no other. • The first 100 guests to visit each store will receive beauty treats. • There will be services, sweepstakes, giveaways and much more! • Head in store this weekend and post an image of the floor decal on Instagram or Twitter for a chance to have your holiday shopping paid for (aka $2,000 in Ulta Beauty gift cards) or the Grand Prize—a Give, Gather and Glow package that includes a $2,000 shopping spree, $5,000 travel credit and $500 in beauty services! Be sure to stop by Ulta BeautyFest on November 16 and 17! I may just see you there 😊💞
Woods made an appearance at the Ulta Beautyfest in November. She was there promoting her Eylure x Jordyn Woods eyelashes and helping spread the word about all things Ulta. Again, she collected herself a bag.
YouTube Channel Hit 100k Subscribers
Her YouTube channel has hit over 100,000 subscribers. On it, she’s been allowing her fans get to know her a little better by posting her workout routines, a Q&A with her sister, and opening up about her mental health. She recently posted a tutorial for her stunning soft glam look that’s already up to 600,000 views. She definitely has influence. Talk about a glow up!