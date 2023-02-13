MadameNoire Featured Video

On Feb. 12, Rihanna stole the show at the Super Bowl LVII Half Time Show performing a medley of her biggest hits. From “Run This Town” to “Where Have You Been,” fans in the crowd and online just couldn’t get enough of the Fenty Beauty CEO’s riveting return to the stage.

The Bajan Beauty also used the big opportunity to announce her second pregnancy, showing off her burgeoning baby bump with style. Maternity looks good on Rihanna. Dressed down in a red custom Alaïa coat and a Loewe jumpsuit, the Grammy award-winning singer rubbed and shimmied her adorable baby bump throughout the entire 13-minute performance.

The soon to be momma of two completed her performance look with vintage brooches from Joseph Saidian & Sons, a Bayco ring, Messika earrings and a pair of MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers. The star, who was recently bestowed with the National Hero of Barbados award, rocked her hair laid and slayed in a high ponytail, tying the ensemble together with soft foundation and Fenty’s red velvet MVP lipstick.

Fashion aside, a rep for the powerhouse vocalist said she is over the moon about welcoming her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different,” the source told PEOPLE. “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

With baby number two on the way, we can’t wait to see what maternity style Rihanna has in store this time around. The pop titan revolutionized maternity fashion during her first pregnancy, proudly showing expectant moms that they can still be haute and stylish. She showed off her baby bump in crop tops, sheer gowns and even sported heels with her head-turning looks.

During an interview with Bustle in 2022, the singer went into detail about the inspiration behind her “rebellious” pregnancy attire.

“It’s been me personally saying, I’m not going to buy maternity clothes,” Rih explained. “I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before.”

The Savage X Fenty CEO continued:

“When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way. So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. That’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

As we patiently wait for Rihanna’s new bundle of joy to arrive, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite Rihanna maternity style moments.

Rihanna shines bright like a diamond during Ulta Beauty launch

Last year, Rihanna celebrated the launch of her Fenty Beauty debut in Ulta stores wearing a custom silver Coperni crop top and a sparkling maxi skirt. The beautiful star glammed up her big belly bump with a Messika diamond belly chain.