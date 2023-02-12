MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna is pregnant for a second time.

Super Bowl LVII halftime fans are reacting to Rihanna’s solo performance, but fans’ theories stole the show after noticing a suspicious baby bump, according to PEOPLE.

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

Rihanna’s performance, as described by the Hollywood Reporter, had the artist singing 18 years worth of music on floating platforms. There was not much choreography from the Fenty mogul and no collabs.

And while some people are sharing disappointment, and suggesting the show is less-than-specular—considering how previous halftime shows played out, and with it being her seven-year return on the singing stage—yet, her solo performance and noticeably girth appearance still fueled fans’ excitement.

She did, however, perform some of her classic songs such as “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town” and “Umbrella.”

The singer’s fully clothed all-red outfit, which retained a bulbous stomach, not to mention she was nearly stationary during her performed halftime show, were dead giveaways she was pregnant.

After her performance ended, a flood of rumors and confirmations took over Twitter, including the Super Bowl’s third quarter, trending No. 1 on the platform.

The hashtag “Pregnant” trended during the show.

Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed a baby boy in May 2022, making this rumored pregnant her alleged second child.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, becoming a mother is one of the reasons why she agreed to perform at the Super Bowl 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There’s this weird sh*t that happens when you become a mom that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower. You feel like you can take on or you could do anything “I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage,” she continued. “Because when you’re a mom, it’s not important — really. Everything is at the bottom of the priority list. But I’m a performer and I love it.”

