Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke the internet when they revealed they are expecting their first child together. While they have received many congratulatory messages via social media and the Navy is fawning over her baby bump, there’s one person that might have mixed feelings about their new addition. The internet has revealed that Drake, who has been rumored to have dated Rihanna and had A$AP Rocky as his opener on the 2016 Club Paradise tour, has unfollowed the both of them on social media.

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Drizzy professed his love for Rihanna while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award, saying that she was “someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22.”

Rihanna later said that the 6 God’s speech made her uncomfortable.

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast,” she told Vogue.

Regarding their relationship, she added ‘We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Drake seemingly was never seriously in the running to be the man in Rih Rih’s life. An inside source told People that the beauty mogul didn’t truly consider being a mother until she began dating A$AP Rocky.

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” the source said. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.” The insider continued, “Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”