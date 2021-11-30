MadameNoire Featured Video

The wins keep on rolling in for Rihanna!

The Fenty Beauty founder was recently honored as a national hero in her hometown of Bridgetown in Barbados. The prestigious award came as the country celebrated a historic moment finally becoming its own republic after being governed for nearly 400 years as a royal colony by the British. Now, Barbados will officially ditch Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and govern itself, Reuters noted. While Barbados will now be independent, the country will still remain part of the greater commonwealth.

On Nov. 28, Prime Minister Mia Mottley presented Rihanna with the National Hero of Barbados award in front of a sea of crowd goers as they cheered the star on for her outstanding achievements in both music and the beauty world. Back in August, the “Umbrella” hitmaker gained billionaire status due to the success of her Fenty Beauty empire. According to Forbes, a bulk of the singer’s net worth comes from the brand with 50 percent of her share reportedly accounting for $1.4 billion alone.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna,” citing a line from her 2012 smash-hit “Diamonds,” Reuters noted in a separate article.

Rih came dressed to the nines to accept the notable award rocking a caramel-colored flowing dress and a braided updo. Of course, social media couldn’t get enough of it!

“Rihanna is the new Monarch of Barbados & Western Society,” wrote one Twitter user. While another person commented, “Can’t imagine her amazing story. A girl from Barbados now one of the biggest stars/entrepreneurs in the world. Love it.”

Check out a few moments from Rihanna’s National Hero of Barbados ceremony below.

