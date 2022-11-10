MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s favorite asset on her body is still the same after giving birth to a baby boy back in May.

Ten years after the singer shared with InStyle the body part she loves to show off the most, the singer was surprised to learn that her answer has not changed.

When asked the same question in an interview with the outlet all these years later, RiRi initially said, “Oh yeah, girl. It changed. I guarantee you it changed. I had a baby. Let’s be real.”

“Now it’s my booty — because I got one,” the singer said, unaware her favorite physical feature is the same one she told the outlet a decade ago.

When the reporter revealed the fun fact, the Fenty founder said, “How dare me! Well, the answer has not changed.”

“If we’re gonna start as a lingerie company and we want to expand, everything needs to come from that template,” Rihanna shared elsewhere in the interview about her brand Savage X Fenty. “And we wanted to apply some of our details to the sport silhouettes, to the tech fabrics, and have it snatch you in all the right places. I knew a snapback was on the way so I had to make sure the leggings were giving what they’re supposed to give.”

In a separate interview, the mogul called Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 fashion show “my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise.”

In addition to describing the show as “obnoxious,” Rihanna said, “This one takes the cake.”

“This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge,” she told PEOPLE.

The Savage X Fenty show Vol. 4 debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9.