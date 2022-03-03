MadameNoire Featured Video

Pregnant or not, Rihanna will be Rihanna at all times!

This week, the Fenty Beauty mogul stunned on the red carpet at the Dior autumn/winter 2022 show, of course, with her big baby bump front and center. Rocking a sheer black lingerie ensemble and a thong, the singer “RI-Defined” maternity attire with her signature flair. Unfortunately, Rih arrived fashionably late to the show and one heckler didn’t waste any time to bring up the unwarranted fact as the star walked down the red carpet.

“You’re late! You’re late!” the crowd-goer shouted at the “Diamonds” hitmaker.

Rihanna quickly turned her head to clap back at the critic, replying “No sh*t,” right before she continued to slay her way towards the fashion show.

The whole hilarious exchange was caught on camera too.

Fans quickly reacted to the hilarious clip that has now garnered over seven million views on Twitter.

One fan wrote:

“The way Rihanna replied to that woman saying “no shit” will forever be iconic to me.”

Another user replied:

“1. I’d never tell Rihanna she’s late to anything. 2. I’d never tell a pregnant woman they’re late to anything. 3. I’d never tell pregnant Rihanna she’s late to anything.”

While a third-social media goer chimed in:

“No one has or will ever do it like RiRi,” tagging a photo of the Barbados native’s stunning lingerie look.

This star recently told Entertainment Tonight that even though she enjoys dazzling in head-turning attire during her pregnancy, sometimes things can get a bit “uncomfortable” due to her growing belly.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she explained. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend,” Rih added.

