A healthy diet is a foundation for a healthy life, and children learn what to eat from their parents. Between the meals parents offer to the snacks kept at home to even the foods kids see their parents eat (whether the parents know it or not), children develop ideas about what a “normal” diet looks like in the home environment. So if you can focus on eating healthier as a family, you can set your kids up for success.

The dietary habits people develop in childhood tend to persist into adulthood, according to research published in the journal Nutrients. That’s why helping your children establish healthy eating habits, starting at a young age, is so important.

We cannot talk about this subject without acknowledging systemic issues that make it more difficult for Black parents, as a whole, to provide wholesome foods to their children compared to other racial groups. Food deserts are more common in Black neighborhoods, meaning access to fresh fruits and vegetables can be limited. So, overcoming the challenges of food injustice is an integral part of modeling healthy eating habits for children.

As a part of MADAMENOIRE’s weekly series for Family Fit Lifestyle month, we’re going over ways you can eat healthier together as a family.

Put Fruit Out Where Everyone Can See It

When people are busy, they tend to grab whatever’s in front of them once hunger strikes. So present the healthy stuff in a way that’s easy to see and access. Simply keeping a basket of fresh fruit on the kitchen counter can go a long way. Fill it with items like oranges, apples and bananas – these can stay out of the fridge for a while without going bad. Keeping them by the door makes it easy for family members to grab one while heading out, and munch on it on the ride to school or work.