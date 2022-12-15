MadameNoire Featured Video

The relationship between exes Ashanti and Nelly seems all good at the moment, even if things are undefined romantically.

Ashanti spoke about the current dynamic between her and Nelly when a fan recently asked her how she responded to a clip of the R&B songstress grinding on the rapper during a performance of their song, “Body On Me,” went viral this summer.

“I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” Ashanti said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“What I will say is, we’re in a better place,” she explained of her and Nelly’s relationship. “Because before it was like [punches the air]. [But] we’re cool now, we have some conversations. So it was cool.”

Then, when Cohen asked whether the two musicians were getting back together, Ashanti hesitantly said, “I mean, I don’t…” before laughing things off.

“People online want you and Nelly to get back together, that’s all I’m saying,” Cohen chimed in earlier in the clip.

Ashanti and Nelly

During a separate guest appearance on WWHL in 2019, Ashanti said she hadn’t seen Nelly since the two broke up in 2013 after dating for around 10 years.

That said, it’s no surprise that fans were reeling when Nelly brought out Ashanti to join him on stage at the My 2000s Playlist concert in Oakland this August and the musicians’ infamous “Body On Me” performance went viral.

Regardless of her exes and who she may be dating now, fans are happy to see Ashanti back in the spotlight this year.

In addition to her contribution to a remix of Diddy’s “Gotta Move On,” making the internet go crazy, the singer also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with an NFT collection and authored her first children’s book.

