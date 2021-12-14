MadameNoire Featured Video

For the second time, Ashanti is putting an end to any speculation that she’s dating Flo Rida.

The rumors started when both posted pictures on their social media that show them on a boat while vacationing back in April, which made people think they were romantically linked. When The Shade Room posted a photo of them with a suggestive caption, the Long Island native cleared things up in the comments.

“Aht aht ✋🏽 Flo is my brother! We’re family! Celebrating my sis @liltuneshi bday!!! 🎉🎉 Happy Birthday Bink,” she wrote.

When she sat down with The Breakfast Club, she denied they are linked once again.

“Let the people know, Ashanti is not with Flo Rida!” she said. “Be clear, that’s my brother. Me and Flo are super cool.”

Ashanti said she and Flo Rida have been friends for years and the public is just catching on now.

“I got a crew of girls and my family, Flo got his crew and his family,” she said. “We’ve been going to each other’s birthday parties for like 10 years, so I don’t know why it’s such a surprise now.”

The “Rain On Me” singer said when both crews get together, it’s an all-around celebration with no love in the air.

It’s just…he’s a good vibe and our teams are so cool. And he just likes to have fun, and family, and celebrate. I promise you it has never ever been anything remotely close to that. It’s all family.”

We’ve only known Ashanti to be linked to Nelly, who she was in a 10-year relationship with. She shared that their relationship deteriorated due to Belly betraying her.

“I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character,” she said on The Meredith Veira Show back in 2015. “I’ve been betrayed. You just have to grow. You have to grow up. You have to accept responsibility for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards.”

See The Breakfast Club interview below.