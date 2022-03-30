MadameNoire Featured Video

Coming just 20 years after dropping her self-titled debut album in 2002, Ashanti will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

Guest speakers at the honoree’s ceremony on April 7th will be actress Tichina Arnold and Ashanti’s longtime Murder Inc. Records collaborator Ja Rule.

The “Happy” singer will be presented with the 2,718th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. PDT in the Category of Recording, a press release detailed.

“Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress and executive producer,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez on the singer’s influence. “She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.'”

In celebration of the honor, Ashanti posted about her forthcoming star on social media earlier today and wrote, “Speechless. Humbled. Honored. Grateful. Thank you guys sooooooo much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ⭐️ April 7th!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Throughout her over two-decades-long career, the multi-hyphenate has worn many hats.

Thanks to the success of her debut album Ashanti — which sold 504,593 units in its first week — the New York native still holds a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for most albums sold by any debut female artist in the SoundScan chart’s history.

The singer’s success in the music industry has also landed her many awards, including one Grammy, eight Billboard Awards, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards, six ASCAP Awards and more.

More recently, Ashanti made history by becoming the first Black female artist to be a co-founder of a Web3 tech company, EQ Exchange, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s extensive biography on the honoree.

In short, Ashanti’s star will serve as a fantastic testament to all the performer’s contributions to the entertainment industry thus far, and her future.

We love to see it!

If you’re interested, the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be live streaming Ashanti’s star ceremony on http://www.walkoffame.com.

