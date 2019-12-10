Ashanti Hasn’t Seen Or Spoken To Nelly Since They Ended Decade-Long Relationship In 2013

Ashanti and Nelly are pros at moving on from a relationship. According to the “Foolish” singer, the two haven’t been in contact with one another since they split in 2013.

If you’ll recall, the two dated for a whopping 10 years, but during that time, they managed to keep their relationship private. They actually acted like they weren’t an item for most of that time.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, the 39-year-old singer answered questions about how things were left off between the two. A fan inquired about whether or not he owed her money, because there were rumors online for years that he borrowed a hefty sum from her to pay off debts when they were together.

“Oh my God,” she said in response to the question. “He didn’t owe me any money. Noooo [laughs].”

When asked then if the two are cordial and if their relationship is good, she said they had not been in touch since they called it quits.

“You know what? I honestly haven’t seen him since we broke up, which is crazy,” she said.

Nelly wasn’t the only ex Ashanti was asked about, though. A fan asked WWHL host Andy Cohen to ask Ashanti how she felt about Irv Gotti speaking so openly and consistently over the last few months about the relationship they had during the time he was still married. While she didn’t have an issue speaking about Nelly, sis paid Gotti dust.

“I feel like I have a single out called “Pretty Little Thing” featuring Afro B. It’s so hot,” she said before bursting into laughter. “I’m on two tours, one in the U.S., one in the U.K., you know. Movie coming out this Saturday and I’m very excited [laughs].”

Cohen was actually impressed by her reaction.

“That was good! You know what? More people need to, when I ask a shady question, plug your product!”

Back to Nelly though, the two probably didn’t speak because when they split, they didn’t need to. She said in 2013 that she was quite sure that they wouldn’t reunite.

“Nelly and I are kind of in the space where, I’m kinda like focusing on my career, he’s focusing on what he’s doing,” she said on Ebro in the Morning. “Tthere’s a lot of things that happened this year, you know a lot of things kinda went public more than other things have gone public before. I kinda just…I have to do me. We’re in that space right now and there are things that were said and things that were done that probably shouldn’t have been said or done, but they have been.”

Though they have nothing to say to each other now it seems, they definitely looked like they had plenty of good times. The pictures certainly give that impression. Hit the flip to see photos of Ashanti and Nelly during happier times.