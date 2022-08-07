MadameNoire Featured Video

On August 5, crowd goers were sent reeling with excitement when Nelly brought out Ashanti to join him on stage for their hit song “Body On Me” at the My 2000s Playlist concert in Oakland.

Fans took to the internet with tons of footage from the exciting show, that captured the two stars playfully singing along to the 2008 smash. At one point during the show, the former pair got a little close, as Ashanti wound up her hips towards the St. Louis rapper.

Now, if you remember, Nelly and the “Rock Wit U” hitmaker dated on and off for more than a decade before calling it quits in 2014. Judging by the video, it definitely looked like there was still some chemistry there.

Coincidentally, the duo’s unexpected reunion came just days after Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti opened up about his brief relationship with Ashanti on Drink Champs.

The super producer said he was heartbroken when he found out that the star was dating Nelly. According to the interview, Irv discovered the news while watching an NBA game. The legendary music exec has been romantically linked to Ashanti multiple times, but it’s still unclear as to whether they were actually together.

Whatever the case may be, it seems like their alleged situation-ship has left a few emotional scars on Irv.

Social media reacts to Nelly and Ashanti’s reunion

According to TMZ, Nelly and Ashanti performed separately before sharing the stage together on Friday, but some internet users wondered if their surprise duet was intentionally orchestrated to spite Irv following his Drink Champs appearance.

“Nelly is petty for bringing Ashanti to the stage at his concert and I’m here for it,” wrote one person on Twitter. “Irv somewhere sick.”

While another user commented:

“Nelly brought out Ashanti at his show recently. My thoughts and prayers go out to Irv Gotti & his wife.”

Irv Gotti signed Ashanti to Murder Inc. Records in 2002. The former labelmates went on to release multiple hits together including “Foolish” and “Happy.”

Watch Irv Gotti’s full Drink Champs interview below.

