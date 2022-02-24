MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashanti has social media users going crazy over how bomb she looked in posts the R&B icon shared on Instagram earlier this week.

The “Rock Wit U” singer recently shared one of her looks from over the weekend when she attended the NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend in Clevland, Ohio.

Ashanti turned a hotel hallway into a runway in one clip as she strutted her stuff down the aisle and donned a cropped Dolce & Gabanna black and blue zebra-print bomber jacket, black leather hot pants and matching sheer zebra-print thigh-high boots.

She accessorized the look with a matching Dolce & Gabbana belt, big silver hoop earrings, boxy black sunglasses, some chunky rings and a few blinged-out necklaces.

The singer’s followers gushed over how much Ashanti killed the look in the posts’ comments. They said things like:

“😍😍😍 Love me some Ashanti ❤️,” “It’s the natural body for me😍 gyal u look good🔥❤️,” “Ashanti just get better with time 😎🖤🖤🖤😎,” “Bad b*tch vibez 🔥🖤😍💙🔥,” “You understood the assignment!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” and “They say the 40 girls be having all the fun. Sis, you’re the proof 🔥🔥.”

“Bomboclat watch mi good body sis 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 hotter than lava,” Jamaican dancehall singer HoodCelebrityy added into the mix of Ashanti’s compliments.

Unsurprisingly, people also couldn’t help but bring up Ashanti’s history with Nelly and how the rapper fumbled his relationship with her.

“I can’t believe Nelly allowed a beautiful woman like Ashanti to slip thru his fingers,” one person wrote, while another added, “Nelly f–ked up BAD.”

Ashanti is an unbothered baddie and we love that about her. Since the “Foolish” singer also recently posted a photo of herself with a pen and paper in the studio, hopefully we can expect some new music coming our way soon.

