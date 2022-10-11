MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashanti seems to have finally responded to all of her ex Irv Gotti’s claims about their sexual past.

In a leaked remix of Diddy’s song “Gotta Move On” ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti called out an “obsessed” individual who needs to take the song’s title to heart.

“It’s giving obsessed / It’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed / It’s giving this n—a missing the best,” the songstress sings in an upbeat tempo. “But it’s been 20 years please cry less / We can see you and your tears.”

“N—a I’m gone, n—a I’m done/ You gotta move on/ You had a little d—k,” she added.

While pieces of the audio are a bit difficult to interpret, Hollywood Unlocked shared a portion of the song on Instagram.

It’s unclear when, if ever, the song will be released in its entirety.

A video of Ashanti’s diss on YouTube hinted that the “Gotta Move On” remix additionally includes Yung Miami.

Diddy asked the “Foolish” singer specifically if she’d be interested in hopping on the remix because of Irv’s recent comments about the Murder Inc. Records members’ past.

“I just felt Ashanti – because I think music and art give you a chance to speak your mind when it comes to the love territory,” he revealed on The Breakfast Club on Oct. 5. “After I saw Irv do his thing, I thought, ‘you know, sis may want to express herself on this song.'”

What Irv Gotti Said About Ashanti

In August, Irv made headlines due to comments on his romance and sex life over 20 years ago with Ashanti.

The producer revealed that he was in love with the singer and that his contribution to her hit song “Happy” was inspired after they had sex.

