During an Instagram Live with Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Ashanti cleared up any rumors about she and Nelly trying to get that old thing back. At the Verzuz between Fat Joe and Ja Rule earlier this week, the former couple was seen giving each a hug, which had many wondering if there was any chances of rekindling their romance.

During the four-way Live, the “Rain On Me” singer said she hadn’t seen Nelly since they broke up and confirmed that nothing happened after they embraced at the Verzuz.

“Listen, there’s nothing happening,” she said about any sparks flying between her and Nelly. “This is the crazy part. I had no idea he was going to be there. I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. I don’t know if it’s six years or something, so I didn’t know what to expect….I saw him walking. I seen him move you out the way, Joe.”

Ja Rule then pointed out that Nelly is now a single man. It was revealed earlier this year that he and longtime beau Shantel Jackson had broken up when she replied to a fan asking about heir relationship status on social media. When he brought up that the “Country Grammar” rapper was single, Ashanti replied with “Yeah, but I ain’t!”

Of course, Ashanti didn’t reveal who her new love is. She said that she doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Nelly despite the way things ended between them in 2014.

“Listen, I’m a very positive person. I’m very private. I wish him the best and all of that good stuff,” she said. “It’s a lot of stuff that happened, a lot of stuff unresolved. A lot of gray area. A lot of confusion. That’s all I’m saying! A lot of stuff happened. They hate to hear that part, right? They want to hear, ‘what’s that old thing?’ They don’t want to hear about all the stuff that happened in between. Don’t worry, I ain’t gon’ tell you.”