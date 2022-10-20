MadameNoire Featured Video

During a recent podcast appearance, comedian Jess Hilarious got emotional while discussing Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s dramatic relationship dynamic.

While chatting on the Jay Hill Podcast this week, the Baltimore-bred internet star held back tears when the topic of Rock’s new Blueface tattoo came up. This week, fans were shocked when the Blue Girls Club star posted a video on her Instagram story where she donned a freshly designed portrait tattoo of Blueface, just weeks after she accused him of cheating with “groupies.”

“She ain’t have nobody to love her like that so she thinks that love,” the comedienne told host Jay Hill, before briefly pausing to gather her emotions. “That’s not f*cking love Chrisean. That sh*t gets me very emotional, every day.”

Jess went on to accuse Zeus Network and reality TV star Natalie Nunn of “exploiting” the young model and musician.

Social media reacts to Jess Hilarious’ message

Online, many fans applauded the Carefully Reckless podcast host for speaking the truth about Chrisean’s unhealthy behavior.

“I wish we all had each other’s back and cared about one another like this across the board,” wrote one Twitter user.

“This is when change comes cuz she’s speaking on what everybody knows damn well but won’t say it. Sometimes all it takes is one person of influence to take a stand.”

While another fan wrote:

“Jess hilarious is absolutely correct about ChrisSean. She ain’t used to sh*t, so every chain, her contract, new tooth equates love to her. She feels indebted to that man. A lot of y’all accept the same kinda love tbh.”

Some fans weren’t too keen on Jess’ message given her insensitive skit last year about Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident.

Sadly, Rock and Blueface appeared to have made amends after their heated fallout earlier this month. The controversial pair made headlines when they leaked a sex tape of themselves getting jiggy in a hotel room. And now, the couple will be documenting their toxic relationship on their new reality TV show, Crazy In Love. The drama-filled Zeus series is expected to air sometime later this year.

Watch Jess Hilarious’ full interview below.





