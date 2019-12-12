‘Bad Girls Club’ Alum Natalie Nunn’s Marriage On The Rocks Amid Claims She Had A Threesome With Her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Co-Stars

‘Bad Girls Club’ alum Natalie Nunn may have coined the catch phrase, “I run LA” during her stint on the reality TV show, but if these recent rumors are true, she may just run her husband away.

Nunn married her professional football playing hubby Jacob Payne in 2012. Their rocky relationship has been documented throughout the years, with the couple finally heading to “Marriage Bootcamp” in 2015 in an attempt to repair their issues. Payne felt disrespected by all the racy photos Nunn posted online.

“It was just so provocative, you’re married now,” Payne told toofab at the time. “Before you could do all this stuff because you may be searching for love, want some attention, but you got all that now. What’s the point in still, as much as she does it … I’m fine here and there, if you want to show off, but every day?”

The two seemed to get back on good terms, finally welcoming their first daughter, Journey, in 2017. But now their happy home is at risk of imploding amid claims Nunn had a threesome with two of her “Celebrity Big Brother” co-stars.

Just a week ago, model Chloe Ayling told The Sun that she reportedly slept with Nuns and TV personality Dan Osborne after they appeared on the show in 2018. She claims it all went down one drunken night in a hotel room.

“Dan cheated on Jacqueline with me and Natalie. We’d all had a lot to drink and a threesome happened,” Ayline said. “He had full sex with Natalie in front of me in the bathroom, and then kissed and performed a sex act on me. It was a debauched night – we were drunk and we let loose.”

“At the time it felt as though we were just having fun but now I realize how wrong it was,” Ayline continued. Payne was shaken by the news, and told Baller Alert that he wasn’t speaking to his wife and was heading to London to speak to all the parties allegedly involved in the incident. “The only way this is going to work is if I speak directly to the sources cause this he-say, she-say sh*t ain’t gone work, so I’m on my way to London,” Payne explained. “As of right now, we are not together until I speak to everybody involved.”

In the meantime, Natalie is on damage control, taking to social media to gush over her husband.

“You’re my bestfriend! My husband the father of my child! No matter what in this world you sit on the throne you’re my 🤴 👑! This world is full of craziness and you’ve always been my peace! Through any hard time you stay strong to protect your 👸!! This storm too shall pass but in the meantime I pray we continue to just dance in the rain together 🌧! I love you @mrjacobpayne,” she wrote.