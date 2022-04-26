MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion sat down with Gayle King to share her side of the story around the July 2020 shooting event that involved Tory Lanez. Besides the interview, CBS also uncovered text messages from her former best friend Kelsey Harris that seem to corroborate the Houston rapper’s story.

The text messages read, “Help. Tory shot Meg,” CBS reported.

Harris also came up during the emotional conversation with King when Megan Thee Stallion claimed that after she was shot in her feet, Lanez offered she and Harris $1 million to remain quiet about what happened.

“‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing’,” she said the text messages read. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Like, why are you offering me money right now? Help me. Like, and if you sorry, just help me’.”

Harris’ attorney told CBS that she will continue to keep quiet about what happened or didn’t happen that night.

“My client is a private person and does not wish to make a public statement at this time.,” they said. “I can assure you that my client has not been paid a dime by any party involved to ‘remain silent’ as suggested in social media posts.”

The “Savage” rapper also opened up because there were times she blamed herself for what happened. She said she was vulnerable after losing her mother and was allowing the wrong people to get close to her.

“I really thought that we were all friends,” she said. “And it’s sometimes I feel like I put the blame on myself because when my mom passed, I just felt like I was looking for some type of family environment. And I was letting so many people in,” she said. “I didn’t care who it was. I just wanted to feel like I got family and I got people that care about me and just I could hang out with everybody. And I was just going through it.”

Watch the full interview below.