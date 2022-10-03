MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are trending for all the wrong reasons–again. This time, the duo are creating buzz from an alleged sex video that went live on Rock’s Instagram story, just hours after she accused the rapper of cheating.

Now we can’t show that video here, of course, but a few users across the internet have been circulating the footage on social media. We got to say we aren’t surprised one bit, given the on-and-off-again couple’s incredibly strange relationship dynamic.

The video, which appeared on Rock’s Instagram story early Monday morning, captures her and Blueface, seemingly, engaged in sexual intercourse. The alleged flick was later scrubbed clean from Rock’s page, however, a few quick social media users were able to screen-record the kinky video.

Social media reacts to the sex tape

Naturally, the compromising flick elicited a slew of reactions from social media users once it began circulating.

“So she just gon hold her phone up record it and post it ?? Not even in close friends but PUBLIC??” one Twitter user asked. While a few other users didn’t seem to be too impressed with Rock and Blueface’s “performance.”

“Idk what I expected but this wasn’t it.. it seem boring asf. me and my bd have more exciting sex than this,” one person commented. While another social media user chimed in: “I thought she had nasty wild sex.”

Chrisean Rock accuses Blueface of cheating

Before the alleged sex tape took the internet by storm, on Oct.1, Rock went live on Instagram where she revealed that she almost went to jail after she allegedly caught Blueface cheating–again. Rock said she believed the rapper was still messing around with his ex Jaidyn Alexis, who is the mother of his two children. She also accused him of creeping with a groupie.

“I almost went to jail, yo. I swear to God,” the 22-year-old told viewers while live streaming from a restaurant with friends. “I broke everything in my hotel room in front of that n****. I broke the TV, the window,” she continued. “He had to run from that hotel to another.”

During their heated argument, the social media influencer stole Blueface’s phone and started answering his calls on IG live to see if any women would dial in, but nothing suspicious occurred.

At one point during her Instagram live rant, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold called his phone to ask Rock if her son was okay. The star jokingly replied: “Maybe, maybe not. I might leave his body missing.” Later on, Rock revealed the face of the rapper’s newborn who he welcomed with Jaidyn in August. She also broke down over the alleged cheating allegations.

Now, if you remember, back in August, Blueface and Rock said they were planning to drop a sex tape on OnlyFans if they reached 10,000 subscribers, so, they could be doing a little shameless promotion to create hype around it now, but who even knows with these two.

