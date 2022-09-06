MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna reportedly put in some work while on a girls’ night out at New York City’s Caviar Russe restaurant on Thursday night.

The Fenty mogul helped the Michelin-star caviar bar’s staff tidy up the eatery before its nightly close, Page Six reports.

A source told the outlet that Rihanna was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

The Anti performer reportedly showed up with six girlfriends and enjoyed champagne, sashimi bites and caviar till around 2 a.m.

As seen in snapshots from the girls’ night out, one of the attendees was Rihanna’s BFF Melissa Forde.

Forde shared photos on her Instagram Stories of herself and RiRi from that evening, according to Elle.

The pictures showed the two besties side by side as they gave their best sultry and sexy pouts.

Rihanna wore a royal blue, oversized No Limit Records jersey with black, white and red accents. The top was paired with baggy jeans, pointed-toe heels, a Tiffany & Co. necklace and a crystal-embellished red Balenciaga Hourglass bag.

Her hair was long, dark and straight with bangs, and the mogul added an extra pop of color to the look with a stunning red lip.

The new mother welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.

Rihanna has made several fashionable outings since then, including when she wore a blinged-out Balenciaga ensemble at Rolling Loud Portugal, a black Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset in NYC, and sexy emerald green monochromatic look while enjoying a date night.

See more of the girls’ night out down below.

